Environmental experts have stressed the need for a wildlife census to enumerate the wild animals in the Sundarbans that are threatened by climate change, poaching and habitat loss.

There has long been no count of wild animals in the world's largest mangrove forest, which is spread across an area of 6,017 sq km of which 4,832 sq km is forested and the remaining marshy tracts.

The 2015 tiger census recorded a Royal Bengal tiger population of just 106 in the part of the Sundarbans that falls in Bangladesh and the tiger population rose to 114 in 2018.