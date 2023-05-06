Wildfires in Western Canada force thousands to flee

Thousands of people have been forced to flee wildfires in western Canada that were triggered by abnormally high temperatures, sometimes exceeding seasonal averages by 10°C (50°F) in early May, according to government reports.

Western and central Canada, where a large part of the country's agricultural land is concentrated, are currently experiencing "abnormally dry" conditions and even "severe drought" in places, the latest survey from the Canadian government said.

In the province of Alberta, the region worst affected by forest fires, there were reports of more than 70 active fires on Friday, several of them out of control.