Fires spike in Brazil’s Amazon, scientists say

The number of forest fires in Brazil’s Amazon increased sharply in September, figures released Thursday show, fueling growing criticism of president Jair Bolsonaro’s environmental policies.

The National Institute of Space Research (INPE) said satellite imagery showed an increase of 61 per cent in the number of fires in September, compared to the same period last year.

Satellites used by the institute detected 32,017 outbreaks last month in the Amazon, compared to 19,925 in the same month in 2019.