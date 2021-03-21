Forest conservation and restoration can save lives

The novel 'Jal Jangal er Kabyo' by Sunil Gangopadhyay speaks about the life and folk lore of the people in the Sundarbans in the twentieth century. Forest and people often feature in literature and historye. The seventh century Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang said, Pundravardhana - present-day greater Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Bogura regions- and Samatata -- present-day greater Jashore, Dhaka and Faridpur regions -- were replete with dense forests and wildlife. Sixteenth century historian Abul Fazal described the Subah Bangel in his 'Ain-i-Akbari', saying that the Sundarbans stretched to Kushtia and Jashore. There was also mentions of crocodiles and tigers.

In 1206, the last king of the Sen dynasty, Lakshman Sen, hid in the deep forests in the East in face of the invasion of Turkish general Bakhtiyar Khalji. Accounts of Arab merchants also tell about deep jungles and riverine Bengal. The entire Bengal had a close relationship with forests. As time goes by, the forests have thinned out. Forestland is losing its lifeline due to random human activities.