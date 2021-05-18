Fossil fuel giants-banks under fire for rise in single-use plastics

Production of single-use plastics is set to grow 30 per cent in the next five years, fuelling their contribution to global warming and ocean pollution, researchers said on 18 May as they published a list of companies that manufacture and fund throwaway plastic.

The first "Plastic Waste Makers Index", published by the Australia-based philanthropic Minderoo Foundation, calculated that 20 companies - mainly energy and chemicals giants - are the source of half of the world's single-use plastic waste.

Single-use plastics - such as face masks, medical equipment, shopping bags, coffee cups and cling film - are made from polymers, which use fossil fuels as a base material.

In 2019, 130 million metric tonnes of single-use plastics were thrown away around the world, with 35 per cent burned, 31 per cent buried in managed landfills and 19 per cent dumped directly on land or into the ocean, said a report on the index.