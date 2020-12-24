Fruity energy, spidery lenses: Nature-inspired solutions in 2020

Climate change and biodiversity loss are laying bare our dependence on the natural world for everything from the food we eat to the air we breathe.

But nature also holds the solution to other problems, inspiring scientific discovery in a host of unexpected ways.

Nature is “a source of inspiration for science, because it has figured out the way Earth supports life,” said Lex Amore from the Biomimicry Institute.

“It is imperative we look to the biological blueprints that have been successful over millennia to launch groundbreaking ideas faster.”

From smelly durian fruit that could charge electric cars to sea sponges that might help build better spaceships, here is a selection of this year’s scientific work inspired by nature.