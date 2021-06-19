Global carbon price floor would limit global warming: IMF staff

An agreement by some or all of the Group of 20 countries on a flexible global carbon price floor would help limit global warning to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new staff paper released on Friday.

Such an agreement would cover a big percentage of global carbon dioxide emissions, marking a major step toward needed reductions in greenhouse gases, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told an event hosted by the Brookings Institution.

"We see an international carbon price floor as a viable option to reach such an agreement and will continue our work on it," Georgieva said.