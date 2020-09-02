Global reforestation drive grows fast as govts grasp benefits

Already, 61 nations, eight states in Brazil, Mexico and Pakistan, and five environmental groups have made non-binding commitments to restore more than 210 million hectares, about six times the size of Germany, according to an IUCN progress report.

Stewart Maginnis, global director of IUCN’s Nature-based Solutions Group, said the challenge had proved successful because it was about “problem-solving”, not just tree-planting.

“Part of the secret sauce is that it has got a relevance to other parts of the economy and other sectors at national level,” Swiss-based Maginnis told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

For every $1 spent on forest restoration, at least $9 of economic benefits are generated, said the report, estimating that nearly $76 trillion could be gained each year from addressing land degradation.