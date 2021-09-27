Gulab to weaken into depression during next 12 hours: IMD

Cyclone Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

"The deep depression over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 27 September, likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during next 12 hours," said IMD.

Earlier today, the landfall process of Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' was completed.

"The landfall process has been completed. However, the system maintains its cyclonic storm intensity and is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a deep depression during the next four-five hours," said IMD.