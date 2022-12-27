Met office predicts light rain, drizzle in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Tuesday predicted light rain or drizzle at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions during the next 24 hours till 9:00 am tomorrow.

"Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," said a BMD bulletin.