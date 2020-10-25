Half-measures won't save nature, scientists warn

Bending the curve of nature's rapid decline will require attacking the problem aggressively along several fronts at once, leading scientists warned recently.

From preventing the extinction of lions and polar bears to halting the destruction of life-sustaining primary forests, only a multi-pronged plan can stitch together a "safety net" for the natural world, they argued in a peer-reviewed commentary in Science.

"It will not be enough to have, for example, an ambitious goal for reducing species extinctions if goals for ecosystems and genetic diversity are not sufficiently ambitious too," co-author Piero Visconti, a researcher at the International Institute for Applied System Analysis said in a statement.