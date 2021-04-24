Hatchery reviving Britain’s near-extinct local oysters

Decimated by over-fishing and pollution, British oysters could make a comeback as a hatchery in the Channel port city of Portsmouth is helping to revive a native species.

At Portsmouth University’s Institute of Marine Sciences, huge piles of empty oyster shells are stacked in the courtyard, ready for the young oyster larvae to move in.

“In the wild environment, the oysters will be reproducing roughly May through to September, and we’re hoping that that will be mimicked here in the hatchery,” said Luke Helmer, a scientist at the Blue Marine Foundation, which co-launched the project in 2015 with the university of Portsmouth.

The hatchery is the first in Britain to focus solely on saving oysters, without any commercial motivation. It aims to reintroduce millions of the European flat oysters (ostrea edulis), a species that is almost extinct in this region.