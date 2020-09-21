'Heat wave to abate'

A mild heat wave sweeping over parts of the country will likely abate in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am Monday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

The regions of Tangail, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Bogura, Sirajgonj, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Sayedpur are currently experiencing the mild heat wave.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.