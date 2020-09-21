'Heat wave to abate'

UNB
Dhaka
Heat wave to decline
A mild heat wave sweeping over parts of the country will likely abate in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am Monday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

The regions of Tangail, Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Bogura, Sirajgonj, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Sayedpur are currently experiencing the mild heat wave.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Meanwhile, the Met Office also predicts light to moderate rain at many places over the country in the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, BMD said in a bulletin.

Some places across the country might see moderately heavy to very heavy falls.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over the North Bay.

Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 37.3 degree Celsius at Dinajpur and the lowest was recorded by 24 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded by 68 millimeters at Gopalganj.

Today the sun sets in Dhaka at 5:56pm and rises at 5:48am on Tuesday.

