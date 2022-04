Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said that the heatwave will continue in the northern part of the country, especially in Pabna and Rajshahi district for the next few days, reports UNB.

However, rain or thundershowers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on its bulletin on Tuesday.

“Showers are also likely in the regions of Dhaka and Tangail and the districts of Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria,” said the bulletin.