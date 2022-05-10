Heavy rainfall likely in Khulna, Chattogram, Barishal

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted heavy showers in Khulna, Chattogram and Barishal division in the next 24 hours, reports UNB.

BMD on Tuesday issued the heavy rainfall warning for three divisions as severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ over the west central Bay and adjoining areas moved west-northwestwards.

“Moderately heavy (23-43mm) to very heavy (88mm or more) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Khulna, Chattogram and Barishal divisions during the next 24 hours," the BMD said in its weather bulletin.