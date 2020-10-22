Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in next 48 hrs

Due to a well-marked low over the Northwest Bay and adjoining West-central Bay heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions during the next 48 hours commencing 10:00am on Thursday, reports UNB.

According to the regular bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and many places of Rangpur division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country in the next 24 hours.

The low over central part of the Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, intensified into a well-marked low and now lies over North-west Bay and adjoining West-central Bay.