How cyclone Yaas was named

Bangladesh, along with India’s West Bengal and Odhisa, braces for cyclone Yaas. Here is how and why the cyclone was named so.

The cyclone names are given by countries in the region on a rotation basis.

The name 'Yaas', has been given by Oman, in accordance with a standard procedure, reports UNB.

The word Yaas is believed to have originated from the Persian language and it means Jasmin in English.