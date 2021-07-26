India's poor face outsized air pollution death risk

They also defined a new pollution inequity index, which measured the ratio of premature deaths against the amount of ambient air pollution each income group contributed.

For the highest-earning 10 percent, the index predicted an estimated 6.3 premature deaths per unit of pollution it contributed. For the poorest 10 per cent, that figure was 54.7 deaths -- nearly nine times higher.

To test the best ways of reducing air inequality, the team examined two scenarios: one in which clean technology was applied to all pollution sources except cooking stoves, and one in which solid-fuel stoves were replaced with electric ones.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the modelling showed the second scenario -- simply doing away with wood- and coal-burning stoves -- had the greatest reduction in air pollution-linked deaths.

"A single intervention that would effectively address air pollution-related deaths, especially for the poor: offering cheap, clean cooking stoves and fuels," Fabian Wagner, lead study author from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Austria, told AFP.