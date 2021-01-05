Injured Himalayan vulture rescued in Bogura

Green activists rescued a large Himalayan vulture after it got injured in Anantapur village of Shibganj upazila in Bogura on Monday, reports news agency UNB.

Environmental organisation TEER (Team for Energy and Environmental Research) activists rescued the great hunter bird and provided proper care and medication.

Mizanur Rahman, consultant of International Union for Conservation of Nature (northern region) collected the bird and brought it to Bogura town on Tuesday for further treatment and conservation.