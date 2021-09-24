Environment

Injured rare fishing cat rescued from Cumilla

Prothom Alo English Desk
A rare fishing cat, locally known as ‘Mecho Bagh’, was rescued in an injured condition from Gokulnagar village in Cumilla on Thursday, reports UNB.

Local people said a certain Anis Mia rescued the injured cat lying on the road as it was hit by a motorcycle and kept it chained in his house.

Members of police led by sub-inspector Abdul Hamid of Muradnagar police station rescued the fishing cat from Anis’s house.

SI Hamid said they sent the cat to the upazila livestock department for treatment.

Upazila veterinary surgeon Ishrat Jerin said the injured cat was given primary treatment. The Forest Department has been informed to take necessary steps, she added.

Forester Fazle Rabbi from district forest department said local people have nothing to be frightened as Mecho Bagh is not a ferocious animal.

It will be released in the area where it was rescued from after proper treatment, said the official.

