Japan braces for powerful typhoon

Japan's weather agency on Wednesday said a powerful typhoon is making its way from the Nagasaki region to the northern part of the country's main island of Kyushu.

Typhoon Maysak, which has already pummeled the Okinawa prefecture and injured eight people, is moving north at a speed of 15 km per hour, Xinhua news agency quoted the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) as saying.

According to the agency, the powerful storm has a central atmospheric pressure of 940 hectopascals and is packing winds at its core of up to 162 km per hour.