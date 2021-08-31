Kenya to raise $910K for conservation of elephants

Kenya has planned to raise 100 million shillings ($910,000) for the conservation of elephants, a senior government official said here.

Najib Balala, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, said on Monday that the funds will be raised from contributions during the upcoming Inaugural Magical Kenya Tembo Naming Festival, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The funds will be used to support conservation initiatives designed to boost the population of elephants in both national parks, sanctuaries and reserves," Balala added.