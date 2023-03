Bangladesh meteorological office has predicted rain or thunder showers in parts of the country over 24 hours, starting from 9:00 am on Tuesday, UNB reports.

“Rain or thunder shower accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattrogram and Sylhet divisions,” said the agency bulletin.

The weather may remain mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country, according to the forecast.