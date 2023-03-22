‘Vampiric’ water use leading to ‘imminent’ global crisis, UN warns

Co-hosted by the governments of Tajikistan and the Netherlands, the UN Water Conference will gather some 6,500 participants, including a hundred ministers and a dozen heads of state and government Wednesday through Friday in New York.

Richard Connor, lead author of report, told AFP that the impact of the “world water crisis” will be a “matter of scenarios.”

“If nothing is done, it will be a business-as-usual scenario -- it will keep on being between 40 per cent and 50 per cent of the population of the world that does not have access to sanitation and roughly 20-25 per cent of the world will not have access to safe water supply.”