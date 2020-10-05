'Like wolves to Yellowstone': Tasmanian devils released on Australian mainland

Tim Faulkner, president of Aussie Ark, said the "historic" releases in July and September were the first steps in a project akin to the successful move to return wolves to Yellowstone National Park in the United States in the 1990s.

After 16 years of work, including the establishment of mainland Australia's largest Tasmanian devil breeding programme, Faulkner said it was "incredible and surreal" to have reached the goal.

"It's the stuff dreams are made of," he told AFP.

"Our biggest native mainland predator is the tiger quoll -- and they're just over a kilo -- so to be bringing back something of this enormity is huge."

Tasmanian devils, which weigh up to 8 kilograms (18 pounds) and have a black or brown coat, typically prey on other native animals or scavenge carcasses.

According to government environmental authorities, devils are not dangerous to humans or livestock but will defend themselves if attacked and can cause serious injury.

The animals -- known for their extremely loud growl, powerful jaws and ferocity when confronting rivals over food or mates -- are classified as endangered after a contagious facial tumour disease ravaged the remaining population on the Australian island state of Tasmania.

It is estimated that fewer than 25,000 Tasmanian devils still live in the wild, down from as many as 150,000 before the mysterious, fatal disease first struck in the mid-1990s.

On Australia's mainland, they are believed to have been wiped out by packs of dingoes -- wild dogs native to the vast continent -- an estimated 3,000 years ago.