Lost little kingfisher

Palash Biswas is the treasurer of the local Wildlife Mission. At the break of dawn, when he was going to the tubewell to wash up, he suddenly spotted a little baby bird huddled on the ground. He picked it up carefully and realised this little one was probably just learning to fly and had accidently got separated from its siblings. He released it and it flew clumsily to a bamboo grove and sat there. It sat there the whole day then in the evening began to chirp plaintively. It was obviously hungry. Palash took the bird and lovingly placed it in a cage. He then took it to the local Wild Life Mission secretary Rashed Biswas.
Rashed Biswas is also a member of the Bangladesh Wildlife Club. He phoned me immediately and we talked for long. He sent two members of the club, Mohsin and Alam, to catch some small fish immediately for the little bird or else it would not survive the night.
This incident took place on 14 July last year at the village Agoljhara of Tala upazila in Satkhira. Rashed Biswas said that at one end of the village there is an ancient pond, Bishkaram Dighi, dating back to the Pala dynasty. These birds are seen the year round on the banks of this pond, on the bamboo groves and other shrubbery there. They even tunnel into the banks of the pond and make their homes here.
This little bird had probably ventured out from here and somehow got separated from its siblings and parent birds. Maybe naughty children had tried to catch it or perhaps it had been caught by a bird of prey. Rashed decided to look after it for a week or so, feeding it with chopped up prawns, small fish and worms. Then he would release it to the wild.
This little bird which had just learnt to fly was a 'pied kingfisher'. Its scientific name is Ceryle rudis. This is one of the most beautiful kingfishers of Bangladesh and is about 31cm in length. It weighs 68 to 110 gms. It is black and white and move around in pairs. Its habitat is marshes, river banks, ponds and other wetlands. It eats fish mainly, but also feeds on worms, tadpoles and insects. These birds often hover mid-air, flapping their wings rapidly, creating an enchanting reflection on the water below.
These sharp-eyed birds often live in the tunnels they make on the banks of ponds, rivers or lakes. These tunnel are around two feet deep and they add little chambers to lay their eggs. They lay five to seven eggs which hatch in around 19 to 22 days. It is a delightful sight to behold the mother, father and baby pied kingfishers huddled together. The 'chirruk-chirruk' call of the bird is sweet and it has an attractive black and white plumage. It is fun to watch its diving towards the water to catch its prey.
That little bird cared for by Rashed must be an adult now, perhaps living on the banks of Bishkaram Dighi.
* Sharif Khan is writer on birds and wildlife. This report, originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir