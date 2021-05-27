Lost little kingfisher

Palash Biswas is the treasurer of the local Wildlife Mission. At the break of dawn, when he was going to the tubewell to wash up, he suddenly spotted a little baby bird huddled on the ground. He picked it up carefully and realised this little one was probably just learning to fly and had accidently got separated from its siblings. He released it and it flew clumsily to a bamboo grove and sat there. It sat there the whole day then in the evening began to chirp plaintively. It was obviously hungry. Palash took the bird and lovingly placed it in a cage. He then took it to the local Wild Life Mission secretary Rashed Biswas.

Rashed Biswas is also a member of the Bangladesh Wildlife Club. He phoned me immediately and we talked for long. He sent two members of the club, Mohsin and Alam, to catch some small fish immediately for the little bird or else it would not survive the night.

This incident took place on 14 July last year at the village Agoljhara of Tala upazila in Satkhira. Rashed Biswas said that at one end of the village there is an ancient pond, Bishkaram Dighi, dating back to the Pala dynasty. These birds are seen the year round on the banks of this pond, on the bamboo groves and other shrubbery there. They even tunnel into the banks of the pond and make their homes here.