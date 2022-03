Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no. 1 as the well-marked low over southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea intensified into a depression over the same area, reports UNB.

It was centred at 6:00 am Sunday about 1380 kms south of Chattogram port, 1295 kms south of Cox’s Bazar port, 1440 kms south-southeast of Mongla port and 1375 kms south-southeast of Payra port, said a special bulletin of Met office.