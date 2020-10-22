Maritime ports asked to hoist local warning signal no. 4

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to hoist local warning signal no. 4 as the depression over the Northwest Bay and adjoining area intensified into a deep depression over the same area.

It was centered at 3pm on Thursday about 660 kilometers South-Southwest of Chattogram Port, 645 kilometers South-Southwest of Cox’s Bazar, 475 kilometers Southwest of Mongla Port and 505 kilometers Southwest of Payara Port, said a met office bulletin Thursday.