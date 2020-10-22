Maritime ports asked to hoist local warning signal no. 4

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to hoist local warning signal no. 4 as the depression over the Northwest Bay and adjoining area intensified into a deep depression over the same area.
It was centered at 3pm on Thursday about 660 kilometers South-Southwest of Chattogram Port, 645 kilometers South-Southwest of Cox’s Bazar, 475 kilometers Southwest of Mongla Port and 505 kilometers Southwest of Payara Port, said a met office bulletin Thursday.
The depression is likely to intensify further and move in a northerly direction.
The maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kilometers of the deep depression centre is about 50kph (kilometer per hour) rising 60 kph in gusts/squalls. The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to take shelter and remain in shelter until further notice.
They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.