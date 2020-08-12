Maritime ports asked to keep hoisted signal 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three following the influence of strong monsoon and steep pressure gradient over the North Bay, reports UNB.



Squally weather may affect maritime ports, North Bay and adjacent coastal areas of Bangladesh, the met office said in a special bulletin.





All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.



The met office said monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay.



Light to moderate rain of thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.







Many places over Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions may see moderately heavy to very heavy falls in the next 24 hours, the weather office said.



Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

