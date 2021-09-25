Maritime ports asked to warn vessels of depression over Bay

The depression over the east-central Bay and the adjoining north-east Bay has moved slightly westwards and intensified into a deep depression over the same area, according to a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological office.
The depression was centred at 9:00am Saturday about 480 kms south-southwest of Chattogram port, 415 kms south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 450 kms south of Mongla port and 405 kms south of Payra port, the bulletin said.
It is likely to intensify further and move in a west/northwesterly direction, the met office said.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50 kmph rising to 60 kmph. The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.
All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to come closer to the coast and proceed with caution. They are advised not to venture into the deep sea.