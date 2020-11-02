Met Office forecasts rain, thunder showers

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday forecast rain or thunder showers at many places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am.

One or two places over Khulna and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience rain accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind, the Met Office said.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, according to BMD.