Mild cold wave sweeps over Srimangal, Panchagarh, Kurigram

A cold wave is sweeping over different parts of the country with the lowest temperature 3 degree Celsius recorded in Nilphamari.
A mild cold wave is sweeping over Srimangal, Panchagarh and Kurigram.

And the weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday.

The river basins of the country are likely to be covered in mild to moderate fog from late night to morning, BMD said.

About the synoptic situation, BMD said, “The ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area; seasonal low lies over the South Bay.”

“And night and day temperature may rise slightly.”

