Prothom Alo English Desk
Mild cold wave sweeps Rangpur division, 8 districts

Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and eight other districts which may continue for a few days, said the meteorological office on Sunday, UNB reports.

The cold wave- hit districts are Gopalgonj, Srimangal, Rajshahi, Pabna, Noagaon. Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

About the synoptic situation, BMD said ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area and seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The weather may remain dry over the country while moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning, it said.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

