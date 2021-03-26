Mild heatwave sweeping over country

Mild heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chattogram, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Rangamati and it may abate at some places, reports BSS.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, according to a release of Bangladesh Meteorological Office on Friday.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 38.2 degree Celsius at Khulna and minimum temperature today was recorded by 14.4 degree Celsius at Tentulia.