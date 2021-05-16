Mild heatwave sweeps parts of country

A mild heatwave is sweeping Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Besides, mild heatwaves are also sweeping the regions of Rangamati, Chandpur, Maizdicourt and Sayedpur and it may continue, said the department in its regular bulletin on Sunday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Chattogram, divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.