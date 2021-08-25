Environment

Monsoon rain submerges Chattogram

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Monsoon rainfalls since Tuesday night inundated most parts of the Chattogram city, causing sufferings to the city dwellers, particularly the office-goers.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s Patenga station and Aambagan station recorded 28 mm and 60 mm rainfalls respectively in 24 hours until 9:00am Wednesday.

Meteorologist at Patenga station, Sheikh Farid Ahmed said no cautionary signal regarding the monsoon rain was showed as yet.

BMB forecasted light to moderate rain over the Chattogram territory for the next 24 hours (until Thursday 9:00am).

Due to monsoon rain since Tuesday night, Chattogram city areas including Jamal Khan by-lane, Rahmatganj, Kapasgola, DC Road, Sholoshahar, Bakalia, Halishahar, Agrabad and others went under knee to waist-deep water. City dwellers, particularly the office-goers suffered a lot.

Chattogram’s health service directorate officer Sampad Dey, was among the sufferers. At 8:45 am today, he left his Jamalkhan by-lane house for the office. But he could not approach further from a neighbouring bridge because of water-logging.

Initially he posted a circumstantial video on Facebook with a caption, “The alley in front of our Jamal Khan by-lane house has gone under chest-deep water. The record water-logging almost inundated our ground floor. This is very rare in Jamal Khan area which is famous as a ‘healthy’ locality.”

A resident of DC Road area, Sahed Murad, said the locality went under knee-deep water. Overflowing water from the nearby canal submerged most of the roads. The road connecting Chwakbazar and DC Road went under waist-deep water. People were suffering. All kind of transports except rickshaw stopped operation.

