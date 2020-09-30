Nations commit to reverse nature loss by 2030

Dozens of countries representing more than a quarter of global GDP on Monday released a fresh set of pledges for "urgent and immediate" action to halt nature loss and protect Earth's crucial biodiversity.

Ahead of the UN Summit on Biodiversity this week, more than 60 heads of state and government promised to slash air pollution, eliminate ocean plastic and transition to more sustainable food systems by 2030.

The pledge comes just two weeks after the UN's periodic review of existing global conservation plans found that nations were set to miss all 20 targets they set themselves back in 2010 to halt nature loss.