Nearly 1 in 4 globally at risk from severe flooding: Study

And the risks are rising as climate change causes more extreme precipitation and sea level rise, as exposed populations swell.

The new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, looked at global data on flood risks from the sea, rivers and rainfall, as well as population distribution and poverty estimates from the World Bank.

It found about 1.81 billion people -- or 23 per cent of the people on the planet -- are directly exposed to floods of over 15 centimetres (six inches) in 1-in-100-year flooding.

“This would pose significant risks to lives and livelihoods, especially of vulnerable population groups,” the study said.