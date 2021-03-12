Need everyone’s help to protect St Martin’s island: Minister

The government is doing everything it can to protect Bangladesh's only coral island St Martin's, environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin said Friday, reports UNB.

He said it is difficult to protect the environment and biodiversity of the island without the cooperation of the people, according to a PID handout.

"I seek the sincere cooperation of all concerned in complying with the government's restrictions in protecting this unique island," he said at a seminar held at St Martin's Marine Park organised to discuss ways to protect the island.



