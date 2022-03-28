New type of UV light makes indoor air as safe as outdoors: Study

According to a new study led by Columbia University, a new type of ultraviolet light is safe for people. It took less than five minutes to reduce the level of indoor airborne microbes by more than 98 per cent.

The study was published in the journal, ‘Scientific Reports’.

Disinfecting indoor air with far-UVC light is a new approach to safely and efficiently destroy airborne viruses in occupied spaces.

The study has suggested that far-UVC light from lamps installed in the ceiling could be a highly effective passive technology for reducing communicable transmission of airborne-mediated diseases and lowering the risk of the next pandemic.