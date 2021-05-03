NGOs call on ADB to end fossil fuel loans amid climate reboot

A group of non-governmental organisations called on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on 3 May to end loans to the fossil-fuels sector, as the international lender holds its annual meeting this week with a focus on a green economic recovery.

The ADB, which finances initiatives aimed at boosting economic prospects for Asia's poorest, is also reviewing its lending policies, which its own management has said are not fit for a climate-changed world.

Governments this year have stepped up climate action as the US president Joe Biden seeks to reverse measures by the Trump administration. ADB's biggest shareholders, Japan and the United States, recently upped their emissions cuts targets.

"It's time to power our communities with clean, renewable energy," Chuck Baclagon, regional campaigner at 350.org, a US-based group focused on the global energy transition, said in a joint statement.