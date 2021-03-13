Environment

Nor’wester hits Dhaka, five other districts

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The first nor'wester of the year hit six districts including Dhaka on Saturday. It swept over Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur, Madaripur and Barisal along with rain. The wind in Dhaka had a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres an hour. Dusty winds swept over the capital before the rain.

Meteorologist Bazrul Rashid told Prothom Alo the first nor'wester of the year hit Savar. It will arrive in Dhaka within 30-60 minutes. The nor’wester may strike at a speed of 50 kilometers an hour. Rain with thunder and hailstorm are likely to occur along with the nor’wester, he added.

Drizzling started in Dhaka around 3:00 pm. The sky turned dark and speedy winds blew around 4:30 pm. Dust spread all over because of high velocity wind.

