Nor’wester hits Dhaka, five other districts

Meteorologist Bazrul Rashid told Prothom Alo the first nor'wester of the year hit Savar. It will arrive in Dhaka within 30-60 minutes. The nor’wester may strike at a speed of 50 kilometers an hour. Rain with thunder and hailstorm are likely to occur along with the nor’wester, he added.

Drizzling started in Dhaka around 3:00 pm. The sky turned dark and speedy winds blew around 4:30 pm. Dust spread all over because of high velocity wind.