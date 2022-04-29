Over 250,000 square kilometers of forest lost in 2021

Forests provide a buffer against climate change because of the vast amounts of carbon dioxide that they absorb and their rapid destruction is putting global climate targets at risk, WRI analysts said in a briefing.

The high level of 2021 forest loss, while roughly flat with 2020, does not match up with the commitment announced by more than 100 world leaders at a United Nations climate summit last November to halt deforestation by 2030, the analysts said.

"We are not seeing the downward decline (in forest loss) we would expect to see those results," said Rod Taylor, WRI's global forests program director, referring to the 2030 commitment.