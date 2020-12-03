Pandemics, climate change ‘intensify’ global health threats

From small island states to urbanised powerhouses, every country on Earth faces “multiplying and intensifying” threats to human health as climate change renders future pandemics and system collapses ever more likely, a major study concluded on Thursday.

A deadly mix of extreme heat, air pollution and intense farming are combining to produce the “worst outlook for public health our generation has seen”, according to the Lancet’s fifth annual report on the links between health and climate.

The assessment showed that the last two decades have seen a 54 per cent increase in heat-related deaths among older people, with extreme heatwaves claiming close to 300,000 lives in 2018 alone.