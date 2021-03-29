Pollution increases with burning garbage

Despite absence of big factories and construction projects, Elephant Road has turned into the most polluted area of the capital city.

A study by the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) under the Stamford University Bangladesh explains the reason.

Published on 20 March, the study states that open incineration of urban waste intensifies pollution in the Elephant Road air.

The fact was found evident in a recent spot visit across Elephant Road, New Market, Kataban and Dhaka Medical College residential areas on 21 March.

This correspondent spotted open burning of garbage and rising black smoke at least at seven points in the areas.

Abdul Matin, who runs a scrap metal shop at the Old Elephant Road, expressed his grief. “Cleaners of the city corporations pile up waste and burn this in the open. For 12 years I have been seeing this in regular basis,” he said.