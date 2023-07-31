Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘moderate’

Dhaka’s air quality is ‘moderate’ this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 82 at 8:45 am, Dhaka ranked 15th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

Malaysia’s Kuching, Pakistan’s Lahore and UAE’s Dubai occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 161, 157 and 156, respectively.

An AQI between 51 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’, AQI between 101 and 150 is considered ‘unhealthy’, and between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.