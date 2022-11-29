No improvement in Dhaka’s air quality, still ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘unhealthy’ zone on Tuesday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 157 at 10:00 am, Dhaka ranked seventh in the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and Pakistan’s Karachi occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 457, 341 and 203, respectively.