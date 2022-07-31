Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘good’

Chile’s Santiago, Peru’s Lima and China’s Shenzhen occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 154, 128 and 126, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.