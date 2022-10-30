Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘unhealthy’ zone on Sunday morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 168 at 8:00am, the metropolis ranked fifth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

With the advent of winter, the city’s air quality starts deteriorating sharply due to the massive discharge of pollutant particles from construction works, rundown roads, brick kilns and other sources.