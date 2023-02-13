Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’

Dhaka ranked as the 18th most polluted city in the world Monday morning as per Air Quality Index (AQI), reports UNB.

The air in Dhaka was categorised as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ this morning and the megacity had an AQI score of 123 at 9:33am.

Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, Poland’s Krakow and Bosnia Herzegovina’s Sarajevo occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 199, 186 and 182, respectively.